The South Korean boy band BTS’ youngest member Jungkook’s popularity is unmatchable. At the age of 25, the singer has achieved a lot and enjoys a massive fan following like his bandmates. While BTS ARMY are usually very respectful of their favourite idol’s security, a bunch of them recently lost their cool and created a concerning situation for the K-Pop artist. Scroll down to learn what happened at Incheon Airport.

Alongside his six bandmates, Jungkook began his musical career as a part of the band in 2013. He was only 15 when he was shot to fame for his extraordinary talent.

Jungkook is currently busy promoting his latest debut single, Seven and has been travelling overseas for the same. As per the South Korean outlet Newsen, the singer arrived at Incheon airport, Seoul, South Korea, on July 24 and was welcomed by a huge crowd of his fans. The singer wore an all-black outfit, which included an oversized shirt and a pair of stright leather pants. He also added a matching drop bucket hat and a mask to his look. He kept bowing to his fans, who were waiting for a long time to catch his glimpse.

As Jungkook marched toward his car along with the security personnel, fans cheered for him while waiting behind the barricades. As the crowd increased, it went out of the airport security’s hands as many fans crossed the barricades to get a closer look at the Left and Right crooner. At one point, a media photographer almost fell on the singer amid fans mobbed him.

The security breach has created an uproar among netizens as many are questioning Jungkook’s bodyguards. A Twitter user wrote, “The bodyguards and security personnel really should improve their performances. This is getting ridiculously dangerous for everyone concerned and affected,” while another penned, “

Many also praised Jungkook for staying calm amid such a concerning situation. One wrote, “OMG… Jungkook nearly got hit by a camera at the airport… ISTG I’m so tired at this point why can’t people understand simple words?” Another penned, “after how people mob Jungkook at the airport, the fact he still loves us and stops and waves (literally stuck his head out the car as it drove to be sure fans saw him) shows how amazingly sweet he is.”

Apart from Jungkook, BTS also includes RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and V.

