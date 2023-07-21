Allu Arjun is fondly known for his many roles throughout his career but fans cannot get over his Pushpa avatar. Before the actor truly rose to fame, he was seen in a movie in 2010 titled Varadu. The movie opened to negative reviews and eventually bombed at the box office. Arjun was seen alongside Bhanushree Mehra who somewhat vanished from the industry post this film. However, the two talents were caught in quite a controversy.

Varadu was directed by Gurasekhar revolving around five days of wedding celebrations. The movie barely made 5 crores at the box office. Post the film, both the actors were known to be in a public beef.

As recently as in March 2023, Bhanushree Mehra took to her Twitter to announce that Allu Arjun had blocked her on Twitter. The actress explained how the Pushpa star blocked her from social media. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the now-deleted tweet read, “If you ever feel like you’re stuck in a rut, just remember that I acted in ‘Varudu’ with Allu Arjun and STILL couldn’t get any work. But I’ve learned to find humor in my struggles – especially now that Allu Arjun has blocked me on Twitter. Go subscribe?”

The reason behind this tiff was never known, but the attacks were made publicly. However, the beef did not last long. A few hours after this controversial post, Bhanushree Mehra tweeted to clarify the situation. She wrote, “Great news, Allu Arjun has unblocked me! To clarify, I NEVER blamed him for my career setbacks. Instead, I’ve learned to find humour in my struggles and keep moving forward. Stay tuned for more laughs and good vibes!”

To put an end to this, the actress made one final tweet. She said, “Well, that was a rollercoaster of a day! Goodnight, folks! Just to clear the air – my tweet wasn’t intended to hurt any Allu Arjun fans. I’m a fan too! I was just poking fun at my own career struggles. Let’s spread love & laughter, not hate. Sweet dreams!” On the other hand, Allu Arjun did not respond to any of the tweets.

