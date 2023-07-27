Will Smith has lived a major part of his life in the spotlight. The actor, who began his career as a rapper, was shot to fame in the early 90s and has been ruling the silver screens since then. His professional and personal lives have been subject to controversies for years, especially the ones that involved his revelations about his s*xual encounters. The actor once revealed he refrained from sleeping with too many women because he hated this image of “black men.”

Smith has been in the industry for over three decades. His acting debut came with the 1990 sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which saw him in the lead role. Since then, the actor has been a part of various award-winning movies and film franchises.

In his memoir, Will Smith said it all about his early life and how a heartbreak made him resort to “homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse.” He had s*x with many women but did not find this method of healing reliable. He soon gave up on it, and as he found stardom, the actor chose to settle down. He was married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino, for three years and later tied the knot with Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997.

Back in 2001, the Men In Black star revealed he did not like the stereotypical image of black men sleeping with many women, which is why he did not have s*x with many women despite being such a big star. In an interview with ABC News, Will Smith said, “Tons of women would love to have s*x with me” and continued, “I hate the image of black men as promiscuous and unable to control themselves sexually. I don’t like that image. So that’s why I specifically make it a point and struggle and fight to not put myself in those types of situations.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who have been married for over 25 years, have revealed that they are in an open marriage. They have two children together.

