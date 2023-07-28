Selena Gomez and her BFF Francia Raisa, who also happens to be her organ donor, had a fallout last year, but they seem to be turning a new one in their friendship after Selen wished Francia her birthday, and in return, she once again followed the songstress back on social media hinting at a possible reconciliation. Francia gave further insight into their relationship while interacting with the paparazzi; keep scrolling to find out!

For the unversed, Francia donated one of her kidneys to Selena, and in 2017, the latter took her Instagram to express her gratitude towards Francia, but soon things started going bad as Raisa was unhappy with the Rare Beauty founder’s drinking choices.

Francia Raisa was spotted in West Hollywood by TMZ on Thursday, and the paparazzi asked her about Selena Gomez, wishing her on her birthday and how she now followed the Rare Beauty founder on Instagram again. Francia, in a black ensemble, could be seen saying that she received a lot of birthday messages without particularly bringing up Selena.

Before driving out, Francia Raisa gave an important insight into her current relationship status with Selena Gomez and said, “There’s no beef, guys.” The video has been posted on Twitter by Selena Gomez Polska; check it out here:

Francia Raisa has forgiven Selena Gomez for being friends with Taylor Swift🤍 pic.twitter.com/QenOtnQkZw — tiana (@souvenirtities) July 27, 2023

As per a previous report by The Sun, Francia Raise was unhappy with Selena Gomez, and a source had revealed, “Selena did the exact opposite of what she said she was going to do when she got well again. She said she wasn’t going to drink anymore, but she did. [Francia] told her that she was just really making some unhealthy choices and that she was concerned for her.”

Raisa even accused the Selena Gomez fans of cyber-bullying her, but with time things seem to have softened between the two.

