Emily Ratajkowski shot to fame with the music video of Robin Thicke’s award-winning song Blurred Lines in 2013. The supermodel then gradually worked her way upwards but, of course, it came with its own hurdles. Ratajkowski in 2021, released her autobiography My Body by Emily Ratajkowski, where she spilled the beans on how she made money by simply attending events and hanging out with rich men.

Emily Ratajkowski was recently in the news for her rumoured relationship with singer Harry Styles. Ratajkowski and Styles, according to reports, were even papped kissing in Tokyo. The two never officially confirmed their relationship but were often spotted hanging out together. Speaking of the latest, Ratajkowski and Styles are no longer together.

Circling back to Emily Ratajkowski’s spilling the secrets of the industry, according to The Guardian, the model in her book revealed she was only 19 when she landed in Los Angeles to become a model, actor and writer. “As an adolescent, wealth was an abstract concept to me. I was not yet able to grasp the difference between rich fathers from my hometown and billionaires like Jho Low”, wrote Ratajkowski in the book. She also mentioned, “I’d only spent a handful of nights in clubs, but I knew that I didn’t particularly enjoy them. I didn’t like the music they played, or how drinks spilled on my bare legs, or how someone always seemed to be groping me. Still, it seemed stupid to turn down an opportunity to meet new people.”

Emily Ratajkowski, in the book, revealed, “At the club, the men kept offering us cocaine, which they snorted with their backs to the dance floor. They ordered bottles of alcohol that arrived with sparkling flames, grabbed our bodies and fed us shots, sang along to the music and pumped their fists in the air.”

The former rumoured lover of Harry Styles claimed she was paid well enough only to attend events and to spend time with the rich folks. “To be paid $25,000 to show up to an event was the most ridiculous thing I’d ever heard. In 2014 my manager at the time, Evan, informed me that the billionaire financier behind The Wolf of Wall Street was offering to pay me that much to go to the Super Bowl with him.”

Ratajkowski also admitted that she posted paid Instagram ads adding, “And I was no stranger to commodifying my physical presence, posing next to CEOs in their suits at their store openings and parties. Wasn’t I hustling just like they were?”

