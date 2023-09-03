Megan Fox is the ultimate fantasy of any man or woman. She is like a goddess who makes people go weak on their knees with just one glance. The actress is known for her weird quotes in the media, be it calling her director, Michael Bay, a dictator or saying that she and Zac Efron are the same person. She once showed interest in everyone’s favourite blood-sucking vampire actor, Robert Pattinson. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

Pattinson appeared for a brief time in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, but he rose to fame with his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. He became a rage among the female audiences, and Fox too, could not resist the actor’s charm. For the record, she was then in an on-again, off-again relationship with her ex-husband and then-boyfriend, Brian Austin Green.

Back in 2009, Megan Fox attended the San Diego comic-con, where she was asked by an attendee/fanboy if he was more attractive than her Transformers co-star Shia LeBeouf. Fox, without a hint of hesitation, answered, “Nobody’s more attractive than Shia LaBeouf!” as per a report in E! News. At the same event, she was asked about who she would like to gobble on like the way she does in the film. The actress revealed she would steal some of Robert Pattinson’s good looks!

Megan Fox confessed what she would do to the Twilight star by saying, “I would eat Rob Pattinson so that I could steal some of that pretty. I just wanna be pretty like he’s pretty. I want that James Dean that s*xy-a*s hair.” Who wouldn’t want to devour the handsome Robert Pattinson?

Around the same time, Megan Fox and Robert Pattinson were awarded Teen Choice Awards for ‘Choice Hotties’. She and Rob stole everyone’s hearts as they graced the stage with his arm around as they went up to accept the award. There were even rumours going on about them dating each other, but the Jennifer’s Body star dismissed them all soon enough.

At present, both Fox and Pattinson are happy in their relationships with their individual partners, but they sure would have made one hell of a good-looking couple! What say?

