The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK has reached the finale of its world tour Born Pink. As their Seoul concert tickets are already out, BLINKs are eager to get them, but it is indeed a difficult process as there is a lot of competition. The band’s member Jisoo also tried to get her hands on the tickets to give it to a lucky fan and realised that it was not an easy process.

The girl band has completed its seven years in the music industry and its members are currently discussing their contract renewals with their agencies. However, no update has been given to the fans so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The band has reached the last stage of its world tour, which will mark the first Gocheok Dome concert by a female K-Pop group and even BLACKPINK’s first show in South Korea since last October. Understandably the event is highly anticipated as fans cannot keep calm to watch the quartet perform on the domestic stage. Recently, during a Weverse live session, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo tried to get her hands on he ticket and realised how difficult the process was.

As per Allkpop, Jisoo said, “I also really want to try [getting tickets], so I went online and entered ‘BLACKPINK concert,’ then when they asked me to sign up and verify my identity, so I did, but it still keeps asking me to verify it. […] How do you do that on your cellphone? They kept telling me I could make purchases after authenticating, but I’ve already authenticated five times. Please let me know.”

When she was past the verification, she realised that the tickets are already sold out. She said, “The seats are all grayed out. I can’t select anything.” She added, “I was finally able to see the seating chart, and now there are no more seats!”

When one fan told the BLACKPINK member that they have secured a seat at the concert, Jisoo replied, “How great! I’ve got a spot on stage. [It is so close that] I can even see the members’ nostrils.” For the unversed, the band also has Lisa, Jennie and Rose.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Avengers Star Elizabeth Olsen aka Scarlet Witch Is Ready & Eager To Move On From Her MCU Role: “There’s No Longevity In One Character”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News