The dating rumours of BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have been coming and going since last year. While the two K-pop stars were reportedly spotted spending time together in Paris, they have never admitted to be dating each other or confirmed their relationship. But, their eagle-eyed fans never fail to spot similarities in their pictures. As V recently shared a mirror selfie with his IG fans on stories, many believe that he has confirmed it was him with Jennie in one of their previously leaked photos.

V and Jennie have been rumoured to be dating since last year. The rumours began when a netizen alleged that they saw the two in the same car on a road and shared their pictures online. As the two stars denied the rumours, it did not stop netizens from finding more similarities in their snaps.

The two were allegedly spotted in Paris, a few months back, as their video of walking hand-in-hand went viral. Jennie further shared some pictures on Instagram, in which she was seen wearing a outfit that was similar to that the girl in the blur video wore. Both BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s agencies said they could not comment on the matter as the video’s quality was not good enough.

Now, BTS’ V’s latest mirror selfie, which he shared on Instagram, has got netizens believing that he is trying to make his alleged relationship with the 27-year-old singer official. The photo saw a shoe-rack area featuring a painting placed on the floor.

The same area and the painting were in the background of a leaked picture of Jennie with a guy, her fans speculated was V. With the Rainy Days singer’s new picture, fans are saying that the K-pop idol has confirmed the credibility of the leaked image and their relationship rumours. Check out the pictures surfacing on Twitter here:

