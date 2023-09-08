Captain America 4: Brave New World has been in the news since its inception, and there have been a lot of speculations around it, including Robert Downey Jr’s rumoured return as Tony Stark. In the midst of all these speculations, there has been another rumour going on which might dull the excitement of this film, and it’s regarding the film’s plot. This will be Anthony Mackie’s first solo film as the new Captain America after taking the mantle from Chris Evans in Avengers: Endgame.

We saw Steve hand over the shield to Mackie’s Falcon in the 2019 blockbuster MCU flick. Following that, we saw Sam embrace the new superhero identity in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the movie will be a continuation of that and the name of the fourth film itself suggests that it’s a world without Steve Rogers and how Sam will adapt to it.

According to the latest rumours, Captain America 4’s storyline will not be any different from what we have already seen in the MCU. As per an entertainment scoop account CaWeGetSomeToast on X via Cosmic Book News, the plot of the Anthony Mackie-led film will be similar to the first film in the franchise, i.e. Captain America: The First Avenger.

As per the scooper, the film will be the answer to ‘Where is Captain America in the MCU?” To which the account further adds, “To put it simply, he’s been benched. President Ross thinks Sam’s time as ‘Captain America’ is better suited for publicity, while Sam KNOWS he’s meant to be in the field. And that is just the tip of the iceberg to their conflict…”

“Where is Captain America in the MCU?” The answer to that question can be found in #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld. To put it simply, he’s been benched. President Ross thinks Sam’s time as “Captain America” is better suited for publicity, while Sam KNOWS he’s meant to be in the… pic.twitter.com/RNoGcbzsZ8 — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) September 5, 2023

Further speculating the plot of Captain America 4, the scopper, in a separate tweet, jotted the similarities between the 4th and the 1st film in the solo franchise. There has been a lot going on here, and nothing has been confirmed yet. With the controversy of the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania getting leaked earlier this year, Marvel is taking extra precautions in that department.

The “it’s been done/it’s a recycled storyline” comments from this ONE bit of info are so weird lmao. I know none of y’all watched Secret Invasion, but Thunderbolt Ross isn’t even President yet!! Sam wasn’t ALWAYS benched. – “It’s the same as First Avenger”

Right, because… https://t.co/m8KMq1KnDe — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) September 7, 2023

As of now, Harrison Ford will be seen in the role of Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, with Anthony Mackie as the new Captain. Captain America 4: Brave New World is expected to hit the theatres next year.

