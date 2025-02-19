Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have made a bold move in Beverly Hills as they snapped up a gorgeous Spanish-style mansion for a cool $35 million.

The couple, who got engaged last December, now call this sprawling estate home, which boasts seven bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, and a list of luxe features that includes a library, a spiral staircase, a greenhouse, a fitness center, and a pool. Besides, as per the reports of DailyMail, it was one of the priciest sales in the area last year, making it a perfect fit for this power duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s New Music On The Horizon

Selena and Benny, much to the delight of fans, also just unveiled an exciting new music project that has created a significant buzz. On social media, the pair teased their upcoming love song collection, sharing the album cover art and revealing the official release date.

“I always trick you guys. My NEW album I Said I Love You First, with my best friend @bennyblanco, is out on 3/21.” Gomez wrote in caption to her 421m Instagram followers. “Our first song, Scared of Loving You, is out now on all streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!”

Benny joined the fun in the comments with a sweet “I love you baby,” racking up nearly 50,000 likes. Even Selena’s beauty brand, Rare, chimed in with a playful message: “you tricked us fr…can’t wait for 3/21!! ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

As if their fans weren’t already swooning, Benny also posted a funny Valentine’s Day surprise for Selena. Rather than the typical bouquet of roses, he filled a tub with nacho cheese, and captioned the video, “When your fiancée isn’t much of a flowers girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

Selena Gomez Shifted Her Focus to Acting

While the Hollywood power couple is clearly embracing their musical journey, Selena recently hinted at a shift in her priorities. In a candid conversation with Saoirse Ronan for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, she shared, “I definitely think my strong suit is probably acting. But one thing I’m proud of in music is being able to tell a story — my favorite songs are mostly ballads, and they’re very transparent and honest.”

She added, “But I think I might be a little too old for the pop-star life. I’m genuinely so happy to just be in this new era of my life, because in a lot of ways, it’s just the beginning.”

The ‘Calm Down’ singer’s last music project, Revelación, was released in March 2021, nearly four years ago.

