Final Destination: Bloodlines creates history yet again as the first film in the franchise to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. This weekend, it also achieved another notable feat with its global box office collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Final Destination 6 film has surpassed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’s worldwide haul on its third three-day weekend. The supernatural horror movie is a global success, which is a spectacular feat for the horror genre. Its success reinforces horror’s dominance in theaters.

Final Destination: Bloodlines crosses the $200 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, Final Destination: Bloodlines collected $10.8 million on its third three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It is at #4 in the North American box office chart. After three weekends, the latest Final Destination movie hit the $111.7 million North American box office.

Meanwhile, at the international box office, Bloodlines collected a strong $14.4 million on its third weekend overseas, declining by 37.4% from last weekend. The supernatural horror has hit the $117.6 million cume overseas, crossing the $200 million milestone, bringing the worldwide cume to $229.3 million.

Becomes the 10th highest-grossing horror movie in the post-COVID era!

Final Destination: Bloodlines has collected $229.3 million at the worldwide box office so far, surpassing The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. It was released in 2021 and features Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed Warren. It is the sequel to The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2. The horror movie collected $206.4 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

The Devil Made Me Do It was the 10th highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID at the worldwide box office. Bloodlines has achieved that title on its third weekend. Final Destination: Bloodlines is the 10th highest-grossing horror flick post-COVID globally. The film was released in the theaters on May 16.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $111.7 million

Total Overseas Gross – $117.6 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $229.3 million

