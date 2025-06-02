After an almost two-year gap, Tom Cruise returned to the big screen with his magnum opus Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Considering the massive success of the last installment, this one was expected to perform much better and become the actor’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, that’s not happening, but the film is heading towards a big milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 16 days!

The Hollywood action extravaganza is the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, aka Mission: Impossible 8. As it is said to be the swansong of the iconic movie franchise, the film took a flying start and registered the biggest opening ever for the action superstar. However, it started losing its grip in the first week itself.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the Indian box office?

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was a Saturday release (May 17) in India, which helped it earn a massive 17.50 crores. In the 2-day opening weekend, it earned a solid 35.50 crores. Since word-of-mouth was positive, the film was expected to show smaller drops on weekdays, but on the first Monday itself, it fell to 5.80 crores. Thereafter, it remained steady and earned 56.65 crores during the 6-day opening week.

During the second weekend, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning witnessed healthy growth, and by the end of the second week, it posted a total of 84.30 crores on the board. Again, during the third weekend, an upward trend was witnessed with 9.20 crores coming in.

Tom Cruise is likely to score his second century in India!

Overall, Mission: Impossible 8 has earned a good collection of 93.50 crore net at the Indian box office in 16 days. While it will fail in beating Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’s 120 crores, it has a chance of scoring a century.

For those who don’t know, Tom Cruise has only century at the Indian box office in the form of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. And now, with just 6.50 crores more needed, he has a strong chance to secure his second century.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has four days to make the most of its run as Housefull 5 arrives this Friday. Even after its release, the Tom Cruise starrer is expected to continue its run in limited shows, so the century is likely to be achieved.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

