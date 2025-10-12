Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in key roles, is just 9 days away from hitting big screens. Being a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the film is expected to register a good start at the Indian box office. During the festive season of Diwali, it will attract more crowds than usual, and this makes it a sure-shot entrant in the top 5 openers of Maddock Films. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, Maddock Films has established itself as one of the leading production houses of Bollywood. Especially in the post-COVID era, it has emerged as the biggest force in the Hindi film industry. Interestingly, its top three openings have occurred during the post-COVID era, and the list is topped by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 by a significant margin.

Stree 2 and Chhaava dominate Maddock’s openings at the Indian box office!

For those who don’t know, Stree 2 opened at a solid 64.8 crores. It is followed by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which scored 33.1 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. In third place is Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which opened with 15.3 crores. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal opened at 12.4 crores, holding the fourth position. Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty’s Cocktail ranks fifth with 10.75 crores.

Take a look at the top 5 openers of Maddock Films in India (net):

Stree 2 – 64.8 crores Chhaava – 33.1 crores Sky Force – 15.3 crores Love Aaj Kal – 12.4 crores Cocktail – 10.75 crores

Thamma to comfortably enter the top 5 openers

Considering the buzz and the festive release, Thamma is aiming to score at least 15 crores on day 1. With this, it is likely to comfortably overtake Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal, thus entering the top 5 openings of Maddock Films. With a little push, it might even replace Sky Force in the third position. The top two spots will remain safe by a big margin.

