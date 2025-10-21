Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa have arrived on the big screens with another romantic outing of 2025. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened to favorable reviews and will be attracting the Gen Z crowd, hopefully following the lead of Saiyaara. Scroll below for the day 1 early trends!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 1 Early Estimates

There are multiple roadblocks on the way. First of all, Milap Zaveri’s directorial has been released alongside Thamma, which is sure to steal the limelight. There’s also competition from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Jolly LLB 3 and Kantara Chapter 1. If that’s not enough, Harshvardhan Rane’s film is dependent on initial word-of-mouth, so it was crucial to witness good enough footfalls on the opening day.

Drumrolls, please, because the romantic film has surpassed all obstacles to make a smashing start at the Indian box office. According to estimates, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned around 8-9 crores on day 1. It made the most of the Diwali holiday, witnessing favorable occupancy throughout the day.

Creates history for Harshvardhan Rane!

Harshvardhan Rane only needed to make an opening of over 2.05 crore to score his highest opening day of all time. With a fantastic opening, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surpassed Savi with over 290% higher day 1 and stolen the title.

Check out Harshvardhan Rane’s highest opening days at the Indian box office:

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 8-9 crores (estimates)

Savi (2024): 2.05 crores

Sanam Teri Kasam (2016): 1.12 crores

Enters the top 5 romantic openings of 2025 in Bollywood!

Earlier this year, Harshavardhan Rane shined bright as the Sanam Teri Kasam re-release scored a record-breaking start at the Indian box office. Now, Milap Zaveri‘s film has scored the 4th biggest opening for a romantic film in 2025.

Here are the top 5 romantic openers of 2025 at the Indian box office:

Saiyaara: 22 crore Thamma: 23-25 crores (estimates) Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 10.11 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 8-9 crores (estimates) Param Sundari: 7.37 crore

