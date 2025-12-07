Wicked: For Good loses its second spot at the domestic box office this Friday, owing to new releases. It has dropped to #4 in the box office chart, despite a strong collection on its third Friday. It still needs a big surge to catch up to and beat the domestic run of Wicked. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel has been receiving a lot of love at the cinemas, but the previous movie received much more love. It might not earn as much as the previous film, but things could change during the Holidays. The second installment further explores the relationship between Elphaba and Glinda as they embrace their new identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection after 19 days in North America

Wicked: For Good completes two weeks at the cinemas and has entered its third weekend. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the decline was 82.5% from last Friday, which was Black Friday in North America. The sequel collected $4.5 million on its third Friday at the North American box office. This is way below Wicked‘s $9.5 million third Friday gross at the domestic box office. After nineteen days, the musical fantasy has reached a cumulative total of $284.7 million.

How much more does it need to beat Wicked?

Wicked is still in the lead in dailies against the sequel. The latest film is now $11 million short of where the first Wicked stood at this stage. Wicked: For Good is still over $190 million away from catching up to Wicked’s domestic haul of $474.9 million. It needs a 67% jump to beat the previous film.

Projected weekend update

According to the latest report, the sequel is expected to earn between $15 million and $18 million on its third three-day weekend at the domestic box office. The film collected $413.28 million at the worldwide box office. It was released in the theaters on November 21.

