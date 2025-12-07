Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has opened with substantial numbers at the domestic box office. Its opening-day collection is not far from what the original film had collected on its opening day. The sequel has also surpassed the opening day gross of Us at the domestic box office, becoming one of the top 10 biggest opening days among horror movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received abysmally low ratings from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. They gave it a 12% rating on the Tomatometer and wrote, “A step down from an already clunky original, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 goes through the motions with all the grace of a malfunctioning animatronic.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’s box office collection on opening day in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collected $29.8 million on its opening day at the domestic box office. The film collected a solid $7.2 million from Thursday previews, contributing to its strong release-day gross. It is expected to exceed the initial projections of the industry, which they predicted owing to the film’s poor pre-sales.

How does it stack up against the previous film?

The original film, Five Nights at Freddy’s, was released in 2023 and became a surprise hit. The film collected a strong $39.6 million on its opening day in North America. It is almost $10 million more than its sequel’s opening day numbers.

Surpasses Us’ opening day collection to achieve a fantastic feat

Jordan Peele-helmed Us is one of the most acclaimed and successful horror films ever. It was released in 2019 and collected $28.9 million on its opening day at the domestic box office. It registered the 6th biggest opening day ever for horror movies. But the Five Nights at Freddy‘s sequel has beaten Us’ opening day gross as the 6th biggest opening day collection ever for horror movies.

More about the film

The video game adaptation was initially projected to earn between $35 million and $40 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. However, the projections look better now as it is tracking to earn between $50 million and $60 million on its three-day opening weekend. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released on December 5.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair North America Box Office: Slices In With $1M+ Opening Day, Eyes A Strong Debut Despite Limited Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News