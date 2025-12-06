Quentin Tarantino helmed Kill Bill, a popular film franchise, and the films are considered among the most stylized action films of all time in Hollywood. The films feature Uma Thurman in the central role, who continues to portray the Bride and her campaign of revenge against Bill, and thus the name. Kill Bill: Volume 1 & 2 were combined into a single film, titled Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. It was released this Friday, aiming for a decent opening in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to reports, Volume 1 and 2 were originally intended to be released as a single film but had a runtime of over four hours, and were therefore divided into two. This 2025 release combines Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 into a single, unedited film, presented exactly as the director originally envisioned it — including a brand-new anime sequence that has never been released before. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 100% rating based on seventeen critics’ reviews.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair at the domestic box office

According to Deadline, Quentin Tarantino‘s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair was released across 1,198 screens in North America. According to the report, the film has collected a solid $1.6 million-plus at the domestic box office on its opening day this Friday.

How much is the film tracking to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

The media outlet has also reported that the epic movie is tracking to earn around $4 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It is nowhere near the opening weekend collections of either of the films – Vol 1 & 2. For the record, the first film collected $22.2 million and the second film collected $25.5 million on their respective opening weekends.

More about Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair

It is 4 hours and 35 minutes long, and the story follows The Bride, played by Uma Thurman, who survives a brutal attack by her former boss and lover, Bill, who shoots her at her wedding rehearsal and takes her unborn child. Seeking revenge, she hunts down the remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad before confronting Bill. With its sweeping style and intense action, The Whole Bloody Affair stands as one of cinema’s defining revenge tales. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair was released on December 5.

