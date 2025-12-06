Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution has also been released at the North American box office. It seems it was not a good decision for the makers to release it at this time in North America. There are a few reasons for that, including Zootopia 2 and Wicked: For Good. It has achieved considerably less than the preview collection of Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, the last anime movie released in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the uninitiated, it is a compilation film that accompanies the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, alongside a pre-screening of the third season. It was released in Japan in November. The third season is scheduled for release in January 2026. Produced by MAPPA, it is one of the most highly anticipated seasons. It will continue Yuji Itadori’s story in this dark fantasy anime series.

How much Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution has earned from previews at the North American box office?

According to Deadline‘s report, Jujutsu Kaisen has been released at 1833 places in North America this weekend. The film collected $1.6 million from the previews on Wednesday and Thursday at the box office in North America. The movie will battle against Zootopia 2, Wicked: For Good, and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 at the North American box office.

Comparison with Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc

It has also been reported by the media outlet how it stacks up against the preview collection of Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc. The Chainsaw Man collected a solid $3.4 million from the previews in North America. But the latest Jujutsu Kaisen film collected 53% less than Reze Arc’s preview collection.

Projected opening weekend update

For the record, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $18 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. The JJK movie has collected an estimated $4.5 million on its opening day [including the previews] at the North American box office. The anime movie is projected to earn between $8 million and $10 million during its three-day opening weekend in North America. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution was released in the theaters on December 5.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America Box Office Day 18: Flies past Sinners’ $275M+ As The 5th Highest-Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News