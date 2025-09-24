Jordan Peele is an acclaimed filmmaker and producer, as well as a good actor and comedian. He is best known for his work in horror and asocial thriller films. His latest production is Him, a sports horror, but it failed to impress on its opening weekend and is also not trending much. Although it has a modest production budget, hitting break-even could be difficult for it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Peele’s directorial debut was with Get Out, which became a cultural phenomenon, and he won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. he became the first Black screenwriter to win in that category. With time, he is widely regarded for redefining modern horror by blending genre thriller with sharp social critique.

Him’s box office performance

Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions backed Justin Tipping’s Him. The horror thriller received poor reviews and earned less than the projected range on its opening weekend in North America. It collected $13.25 million but dropped below $1 million at the domestic box office. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Him collected just $946K on its first Monday with a decline of 61.1% from Sunday. Peele’s movie’s domestic box office collection has hit $14.19 million.

The film’s overseas collection is scarier than its own, which has only collected $258K. This is just 1.8% of the film’s global cume, which has hit $14.45 million after four days.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $14.2 million

International – $258K

Worldwide – $14.4 million

Here’s how much the film needs to break even at the box office.

According to several media reports, including Variety, Jordan Peele‘s horror thriller was made on an estimated budget of $27 million. This is a very modest production cost for Hollywood standards, but its negative word of mouth and poor box office run may make it difficult for the film to break even.

To break even, Him needs to make around $67.5 million worldwide. This is pretty achievable, but the horror flick has not gathered any buzz around it, and there are other horror flicks also running in theaters. Peele’s film has poor ratings and offers nothing extra to attract people. Therefore, collecting even $50 million worldwide could be a challenging task.

What is the film about?

The movie follows the trials of a young, up-and-coming football player training at the isolated compound of an aging, nearly retired quarterback whose charisma curdles into something darker. Him was released on September 19.

