Another horror film has landed in the theaters this Friday, and despite the negative reviews, it has kicked off with strong numbers. Yes, we are talking about Him starring Julia Fox and Marlon Wayans has dethroned Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle from the #1 spot in the domestic rankings with its Day 1 collection in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is an American sports horror film directed by Justin Tipping and produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. It features Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, and Tim Heidecker. The horror drama received drastically disappointing reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and other aggregate sites. The critics gave it 29% only on RT’s Tomatometer, and the collective consensus stated, “Fumbling the ball well before the red zone, HIM has style to spare but botches its promising conceit with rookie execution.” The audience gave it 58% on RT’s Popcornmeter.

Him’s box office collection on day 1 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Julia Fox and Marlon Wayans’ film, Him, collected a strong $6.5 million on its opening day. The movie has debuted at the #1 spot in the North American box office chart, pushing the current favorite, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, to the 2nd spot. It collected $2 million from the Thursday previews. Him’s opening day gross is more than M3GAN 2.0‘s $4.6 million, The Monkey’s $5.9 million, and Knock at the Cabin’s $5.4 million.

Opening weekend projection at the North American box office

According to reports, Jordan Peele‘s film is projected to earn between $14 million and $16 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America. It is fighting with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle for the #1 spot this weekend as the anime movie is tracking to earn between $15 to $16 million on its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. Him was released on September 19.

