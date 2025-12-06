James Cameron is a globally celebrated filmmaker and reportedly the second-highest-grossing as well. He is just behind Steven Spielberg in the list. Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash has the chance to help him bridge the gap and climb up to #1, dethroning Spielberg as the top-grossing director worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

He is a major figure in the post-New Hollywood era, and his films combine cutting-edge film technology with classical filmmaking techniques. Cameron has gifted the world with some outstanding movies, including the epic romance saga Titanic. From The Terminator and Aliens to Titanic and the Avatar franchise, Cameron has created some of the most iconic and highest-grossing movies of all time.

James Cameron at the worldwide box office

According to The Numbers, James Cameron is the second-highest-grossing filmmaker worldwide. He has achieved this feat across 14 movies, and the total global box office collection of his films exceeds $8.7 billion. The biggest contributors include Avatar, which collected $2.9 billion, followed by Avatar: The Way of Water, which collected $2.3 billion, and Titanic, with its $2.2 billion. Now, Avatar: Fire and Ash is gearing up for release. Since the past two Avatar movies have collectively collected over $2 billion worldwide, the third installment could also end up adding another $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Comparison with Steven Spielberg!

Like James Cameron, Steven Spielberg is also one of the greatest and most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema. He is currently the top-grossing filmmaker of all time. The director’s films have collected over $10.7 billion worldwide. His biggest blockbuster to date is Jurassic Park, which collected $978.1 million in its original release; however, through several re-releases, it has amassed $1.1 billion.

While Steven Spielberg collected over $10.7 billion across 36 movies, Cameron earned over $8.7 billion from 14 films. Hence, James is approximately $2 billion away from matching up to the cumulative total of Spielberg’s films. Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently tracking to earn around $100 million to $130 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It will give it a good head start, as Avatar: The Way of Water also collected $134.1 million during its opening weekend.

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released on December 21.

