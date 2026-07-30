I’m Game Box Office: Is It Possible For Kayadu Lohar To Get Her 2nd 100 Cr Film? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Actress Kayadu Lohar rose to fame with the Tamil hit Dragon in 2025. Naturally, she gained a sizable fan following and offers from different film industries down South. After featuring in the Malayalam film Pallichattambi this year, she will next be seen in the film I’m Game, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. With the hype around the film, can it become the actresses 2nd 100 crore film?

Can I’m Game Become Kayadu Lohar’s 2nd 100 Crore Film?

Kayadu Lohar made her acting debut with the Kannada film Mugilpete in 2021. She then expanded her filmography by working across Malayalam, Marathi, and Telugu cinema before finding widespread recognition with the Tamil blockbuster Dragon in 2025. This year alone, she has already had three releases in three different languages—Funky, Pallichattambi, and Idhayam Murali. Next, Kayadu will star opposite Dulquer Salmaan in I’m Game. The film has already generated massive buzz, with many touting it as Dulquer’s big comeback after the underwhelming performance of King of Kotha. Moreover, the Malayalam thriller is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who impressed audiences with RDX. The film surprised everyone at the box office with its stylish filmmaking and gripping narrative, eventually grossing 84 crore worldwide to emerge as a major blockbuster.

What Is Going Against I’m Game?

For now, the only thing weighing against the film is that I’m Game is in a three-way clash this Onam with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa and Nivin Pauly‘s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. In 2025, the Onam weekend also saw a three-way clash starring major celebrities. Lokah, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, beat Fahadh Faasil and Mohanlal-starrer to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film. Dulquer was the producer of the film. If all three films this year get good feedback, collections and screen counts will be divided, making it difficult for anyone to get into the 100 crore club.

Kayadu Lohar is already part of the 100-crore club with the Tamil film Dragon. The film earned a net total of 102.55 crore at the domestic box office.

Top 5 Highest Grossing Films of Kayadu Lohar (Net India Collections)

Dragon: 102.55 crore Idhayam Murali: 20.22 crore* Pallichattambi: 12.34 crore Funky: 8.95 crore Hrudhayam Murali:1.37 crore

*indicating still running in theatres.

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