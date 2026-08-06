Idhayam Murali OTT Release Update: When & Where To Watch The Romantic Drama (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After having an underwhelming run at the box office, Tamil film Idhayam Murali is now all set to start its streaming journey. The romantic drama stars Atharvaa, Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film had a good start at the box office before slowing down following the release of Jana Nayagan.

Idhayam Murali: Plot & Storyline

The film follows Idhaya (Atharvaa), who travels from New York to India for a wedding with his close friends. On the flight, he narrates his life story to a stranger after accidentally exchanging phones.

The film follows a boy named Idhaya (Atharvaa) on his quest for love. The narrative begins in 1998, when a young Idhaya develops an innocent crush on his schoolteacher, Geetha Miss. Years later, in high school, he falls for Samantha (Preity Mukhundhan), only to discover she has an identical twin sister, Samyuktha, leaving him confused and unable to confess his feelings. In college, Idhaya falls in love with Dr Amudha, but fear and hesitation keep him from expressing his love before she moves away.

By 2019, Idhaya had become the CEO of a successful television network. During a friend’s wedding, he reunites with Samantha, now a NASA astronaut, and realises he still loves her. However, a series of unfortunate events prevents him from confessing. In 2024, despite getting engaged to Adhithi, he reconnects with Dr Amudha, who reveals she once loved him, making him regret his missed opportunities. He also realised he is still in love with Samantha nd calls off the wedding. With the help of a stranger he meets on a flight, the rest of his life unfolds, mostly in hilarious circumstances.

The film has been directed by Aakash Baskaran and penned by the director along with Ramanagirivasan and Dravid Selvan. Apart from the primary star cast, the film also stars Jonita Gandhi, Malavika Mohanan, Anju Kurian, Pragya Nagra, Niharika NM, Monisha Ravishankar, among others. The film’s music was composed by S Thaman, and the cinematography was done by Manoj Paramahamsa. The film has been edited by Pradeep E Ragav.

Idhayam Murali has been produced by Aakash Baskaran himself, with Krishna Chandar Elangoi serving as the executive producer. The film was made on a budget of 25 crore.

Idhayam Murali was released in theatres on July 10, 2026. The film will be available to stream on Netflix from August 7. The film will be available to stream in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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