Unmadham Box Office Collection Day 10: Kunchacko Boban Film Unlikely To Cross 5 crore (Photo Credit: Instagram)



Kunchacko Boban’s latest release, Unmadham, has almost been wiped out of the audience’s memory. At least, the film’s box office numbers after its second weekend indicate the same. The psychological thriller saw no growth in its second weekend, as it faced competition from Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film, Thudakkam. As a result, the film is likely to wrap up its lifetime under 5 crore.

How Much Did Unmadham Earn In 10 Days?

The Malayalam film starring Kunchacko Boban had a decent pre-release hype. Moreover, the film’s opening-day collection was also decent. However, the film did not gain momentum after opening day, receiving mixed reviews. After collecting a net of 0.7 crore on its opening day, the film saw only slight growth over the first weekend. Meanwhile, the film’s per-day collections on its second 3-day weekend were below 15 lakh. As of now, the net total of the film after 10 days is 3.72 crore at the domestic box office.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Unmadham(Net):

Day 1: 0.7 crore

Day 2: 0.77 crore

Day 3: 0.8 crore

Day 4: 0.36 crore

Day 5: 0.33 crore

Day 6: 0.27 crore

Day 7: 0.2 crore

Day 8: 0.08 crore

Day 9: 0.1 crore

Day 10: 0.11 crore

Total: 3.72 crore

At this pace, Unmadham is headed for a disastrous end at the box office. The film’s lifetime collections are likely to end below 5 crore. This will mark two back-to-back flops for the actor as a solo lead. His last film Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, which was released in theatres earlier this year, ended its theatrical run with a net 1.86 crore at the domestic box office.

More about the film

Unmadham is directed by Kiran Das. It also stars Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Sabumon, Sudheesh, Arun Cherukavil, and Shaju Sreedhar in key roles. The film was theatrically released on July 31.

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