Unmadham Box Office Collection Day 5: Trails Officer On Duty By 73%( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Kunchacko Boban starrer Malayalam psychological thriller Unmadham has slowed down at the box office in its first week. The film has been trailing far behind Boban’s previous solo hit Office On Duty (2025). The film, which opened on a promising note, had a flat opening weekend and did not see much improvement on its first Monday.

How Much Did Unamadham Earn At The Indian Box Office In 5 Days?

The Malayalam film opened at 0.7 crore against 640 screens. While it did not clash with any other Malayalam release, it faced competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which also saw massive collections in Kerala. The film did not see much growth over its opening weekend. On its first Monday, the film saw a nearly 50% drop from its opening day. This is not a good trend for a film in its opening week. On its first Tuesday, the film earned 29 lakh with a 15% occupancy rate.

Overall, Unmadham has earned a net total of 2.92 crore at the Indian box office. The film has reportedly been made on a very small budget, but the exact numbers have not been revealed. The film’s gross collection is up to 3.45 crore. To make any sort of turnaround, an upward graph in collections is much needed. However, on Friday, Vismaya Mohanlal’s Thudakkam will be released, which also has a cameo by Mohanlal. And the superstar’s presence in the film means that much of the audience’s attention will be on the big film.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1: 70 lakh

Day 2: 77 lakh

Day 3: 80 lakh

Day 4: 33 lakh

Day 5: 29 lakh

Total: 2.92 crore

Unmadham vs Officer On Duty

Kunchacko Boban’s last hit as solo lead was Officer On Duty. Interestingly, both films see Boban play a cop. However, Officer On Duty did way better than what Unmadham is currently collecting. In five days, Officer on Duty collected 10.8 crore. In comparison, Unmadham has earned 73% less in the same number of days.

More about the film

Unmadham is directed by Kiran Das. It also stars Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Sabumon, Sudheesh, Arun Cherukavil, and Shaju Sreedhar in key roles. The film was theatrically released on July 31.

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