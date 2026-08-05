Karavali Box Office Collection Day 12: Raj B Shetty Enters Top 3 Highest Grossing Kannada Films Of 2026 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B Shetty’s latest film, Karavali, has been performing well at the box office. The film has completed 12 days at the box office and has earned over 7 crore. Kannada films generally have a small market and are made on relatively small budgets. Karavali, too, was made on a small budget and has already proven profitable. The film has now achieved another milestone.

How Much Did Karavali Earn in 12 Days At The Box Office?

On its second Tuesday, the film collected 18 lakh, which was a 67% drop from its first Tuesday. Even though the film has seen a dip, it is holding up well at the box office. The net total for the Prajwal Devaraj starrer stands at 7.23 crore at the domestic box office, bringing the gross collection to 8.5 crore. Given the momentum, the film has a chance to hit the 10 crore mark in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1: 5.18 crore

Day 8: 24 lakh

Day 9: 59 lakh

Day 10: 83 lakh

Day 11: 21 lakh

Day 12: 18 lakh

Total: 7.23 crore

Karavali Becomes 3rd Highest Grossing Kannada Film Of 2026

With its total net collection, it is now the 3rd highest-grossing Kannada film of 2026. The Raj B Shetty starrer now trails KD-The Devil and Love Mocktail 3. The film needs more than 7 crore to beat Love Mocktail 3. However, it is unlikely that the film will surpass the number and become the 2nd-highest-grossing Kannada film of the year.

Top 8 Highest Grossing Kannada Films Of 2026

KD- The Devil: 21.72 crore Love Mocktail 3: 14.94 crore Karavali: 7.23 crore Landlord: 6.25 crore Rakkasapuradol: 4.92 crore Cult: 3.2 crore Hayagrriva: 2.49 crore Second Case Of Seetharam: 1.35 crore.

More about the film

Karavali is produced and directed by Gurudatha Ganiga. The film also stars Mitra, Sampada Hulivana, Ramesh Indira, Govinde Gowda, and Sushmitha Bhat. It was released on July 24.

Advertisement

For more such box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection Day 5: Faces An Outright Rejection, Scores 95% Less Than Kill’s First Monday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News