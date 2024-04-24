Vineeth Sreenivasan’s directorial venture, Varshangalkku Shesham, continues its run at the box office. While the film’s pace might have slowed down slightly, it maintains a steady performance, particularly within the domestic market. Read further to know the film’s box office collections after 13 Days.

On its thirteenth day (Tuesday, April 23rd), Varshangalkku Shesham garnered an estimated 0.90 crore net in India. This brings the film’s total domestic collection to approximately 30.79 crore net (36 crore gross). The occupancy rate also reflects a slight dip, settling at 23.81% on Tuesday, indicating a more selective audience at this stage.

The film’s heartwarming story of intertwined lives across generations, coupled with the star power of Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Pranav Mohanlal, continues to resonate with a portion of the audience.

Looking beyond domestic borders, details on the film’s recent overseas collections are yet to be compiled. However, existing figures show a promising 31.75 crore collected internationally. This brings the film’s estimated worldwide total to a commendable 67.75 crore.

Varshangalkku Shesham’s performance can be seen as moderately successful. The film has garnered positive reviews for its heartwarming story and stellar performances. While it may not break box office records, it seems to be finding a loyal audience, particularly in its home state of Kerala.

Varshangalkku Shesham’s future performance will depend on how well it can sustain audience interest in the coming days. While the film might not reach the heights of a blockbuster, it seems poised for a respectable run at the box office, particularly within the Malayalam circuit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts for Tamil films released in 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Article 370 On OTT Verdict: Yami Gautam Gets Her ‘Uri’ Turning Into A Breakthrough Star? Audiences Hail Her Performance, “The Actress Who Knows How To Select A Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News