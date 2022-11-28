Versatile National Award-winning actor Dhanush is joining forces with Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula’s yet-to-be-titled movie, the process for which was launched on Monday with a grand pooja.

Kammula, a National Award winner himself, is a master of groundbreaking films that combine aesthetic values and commercial success. He has made cult films such as ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Fida’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film launched on Monday will be shot and released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. It will be co-produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, together with Amigos Creations.

The Remarkable Moment is here for the Path Breaking Combo🌟 Superstar @dhanushkraja Director @sekharkammula TRILINGUAL FILM Launched today on a Grand Note with a pooja ceremony🪔 FILMING BEGINS SOON ❤️‍🔥#NarayanaDasNarang @AsianSuniel @puskurrammohan @SVCLLP #AmigosCreations pic.twitter.com/NfokZrA6Br — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) November 28, 2022

The team, according to the makers, is in talks with big names active in different languages and a top-notch technical team will also be onboarded soon.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed The Meaning Of Capital R In AbRam While Replying To A Fan’s Query Proves Why He’s The King Of Wit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News