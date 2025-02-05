Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently promoting his upcoming film L2 Empuraan, recently gave an interview to Bollywood Hungama. During the conversation, he spoke about the film’s lead actor, Mohanlal, and shared valuable lessons he learned from Malayalam cinema’s beloved Lalettan. Prithviraj revealed that the most important lesson he learned from Mohanlal was how to interact with directors as an actor working under them. He explained, ‘Whenever I feel irritated on a set, my constant reminder is to reflect on how Mohanlal Sir handled such moments.’ According to Prithviraj, this is the ideal way to approach such situations.

Prithviraj credits this admirable trait of Mohanlal not solely to the veteran actor’s extensive experience, though he acknowledges that experience plays a significant role in shaping such skills. According to Prithviraj, Mohanlal’s unique personality, what he describes as having a ‘monk-like quality,’ is equally instrumental. This essentially highlights Mohanlal’s stoic and composed nature, a characteristic that Prithviraj seems to deeply admire. It is evident that Prithviraj holds immense respect and admiration for the actor often referred to as ‘The Complete Actor.’ Perhaps this deep regard is one of the reasons why all of Prithviraj’s directorial ventures to date have featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

L2: Empuraan is set to release on March 27, 2025. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by actor-director Murali Gopy, is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. The story delves into the backstory of Lucifer’s enigmatic protagonist, promising a deeper exploration of the character’s origins and motivations.

With one of the highest budgets in the history of Malayalam cinema, L2: Empuraan boasts top-tier technical expertise. Cinematography is handled by Sujith Vasudev, music is composed by Deepak Dev, and editing is overseen by Akhilesh Mohan. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor and A. Subaskaran under the banners of two major production houses—Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions.

