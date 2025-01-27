We were first introduced to the talented Prithviraj Sukumaran as an actor. After showcasing his acting skills for over a decade, he decided to step behind the camera and direct a film. This led to the release of Lucifer in 2019, starring Mohanlal, which became a massive success. During the teaser launch event for his upcoming directorial, the sequel to Lucifer titled L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj revealed that one of the two production houses backing L2: Empuraan, Lyca Productions, had previously approached him with the idea of making a movie starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Ultimately, Prithviraj had to turn down the project. Why, you may ask? Simply put, he didn’t have the time. Subaskaran of Lyca Productions initially approached Prithviraj with the idea of directing a film starring Rajinikanth. While Prithviraj recognized it as a fantastic opportunity for a budding director, he found it difficult to deliver within their set timeline. As a part-time director with other commitments, he couldn’t develop a suitable subject that would do justice to a film featuring Rajinikanth.

Although the project did not come to fruition, whenever Prithviraj visited London, he would always meet with Subaskaran. These casual interactions eventually led to conversations about their shared dreams in cinema, opening up new opportunities for Prithviraj. One such opportunity arose when Lyca Productions approached him with a proposal for a grand and ambitious film project as an actor. Prithviraj readily agreed and spoke about the matter, saying, ‘I hope it will happen someday. I said yes because it was such an ambitious film; I read the entire script and loved what was there on paper.’

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Is Gautham Vasudev Menon Disappointed With Suriya Over Dhruva Natchathiram? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News