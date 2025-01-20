Rajnikanth looked back, recalling his formative years in Karnataka. In a video message shared on social media, which quickly went viral, the actor reminisced about his school days and the moment he received his first-ever acting award, a pivotal milestone in his illustrious career.

Speaking in Kannada, Rajinikanth fondly recounted his time at APS Public School and College in Bangalore, the place where he first discovered his passion for acting. The video was released as part of the institution’s 90th-anniversary celebrations, and in it, the star expressed his deep connection to the school and the role it played in shaping his journey.

Rajinikanth shared memories of receiving his first acting award for his performance in a play titled Chandala. He recalled how his talent for storytelling and acting often entertained his classmates during inter-school drama competitions. He also noted how his teachers encouraged this behavior by motivating him to participate in dramas. This recognition, he explained, played a pivotal role in sparking his passion for acting and setting the foundation for his journey.

Rajinikanth also spoke about the vivid memories tied to various places around the school campus and highlighted his active participation in sports during his school days.

