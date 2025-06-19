Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and others, is finally arriving in theatres tomorrow (June 20). Initially, the film made some noise due to its solid star cast, but other than that, it has failed to build the much-needed hype on the ground level. If it’s backed by good content, it will emerge successful in the long run, but as far as the day 1 collection is concerned, the film is heading for an underwhelming start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Dhanush returns after Raayan

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the upcoming crime action thriller has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. It brings back Dhanush after the success of Raayan in 2024, so expectations from the film were high. Unfortunately, it failed to create the required buzz, especially in Tamil Nadu. Surprisingly, the buzz is slightly higher in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). It seems that the Nagarjuna factor has helped the film.

Fails to create the required buzz

The recently released trailer grabbed some attention, but other than that, none of the promotional assets built hype for Kuberaa. After watching the trailer, one thing is clear: the film is content-driven, so the start won’t be huge. This is clearly seen through the limited advance booking trend. In the home state of Tamil Nadu, Dhanush’s biggie has failed to create any impact. In Telugu states, bookings have opened late, and a clear picture of the film’s pre-sales is yet to come.

Day 1 box office prediction of Kuberaa

Kuberaa’s main markets are Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. So, a clash with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par in the Hindi belt isn’t a matter of concern. Backed by the footfalls in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states, the film is heading for a day 1 collection of 7-9 crore net at the Indian box office, which is underwhelming.

Outside chance of hitting 10 crores

If word-of-mouth turns out to be favorable, the Dhanush starrer might go slightly above the predicted range and have an outside chance of touching the 10 crore mark. Still, it’ll be less than Dhanush’s last theatrical release, Raayan, which opened at 13.70 crore net.

