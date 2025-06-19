Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, is all set for its theatrical release tomorrow (June 20). Being Aamir’s comeback film after Laal Singh Chaddha, it was in discussions for a long time and finally, this Friday, it’s going to be served to the audience. But is it on the right track as far as day 1 collection at the Indian box office is concerned? Let’s discuss it below in the detailed prediction report!

Struggle phase for Aamir Khan

Aamir is known for inaugurating several coveted clubs at the Indian box office. His Ghajini was Bollywood’s first 100 crore film, followed by the first 200 crore film with 3 Idiots. He also inaugurated the 300 crore club with PK. Though his Thugs Of Hindostan was a big flop, it gave Bollywood its first 50 crore net opening. After achieving such crazy feats, he has struggled to find his form lately. Now, even with his upcoming comedy drama, the actor is heading for an underwhelming start compared to his stature.

The film totally depends on Aamir’s stardom for the start

With the trailer, Sitaare Zameen Par attracted decent eyeballs, and it looked a welcome change for Bollywood amid a wave of high-budget extravaganzas. However, none of the promotional assets garnered enough attention after the trailer, so it’s totally riding on the shoulders of Aamir Khan’s stardom.

Day 1 prediction of Sitaare Zameen Par

One must consider the fact that Sitaare Zameen Par isn’t a front-loaded film, and also the subject of the film makes it a completely word-of-mouth-driven affair. So, even the advance booking doesn’t matter much in this case. Considering such a situation, the comedy drama is heading for a day 1 collection of 6-8 crore net at the Indian box office.

Since the Aamir Khan starrer depends on word-of-mouth, the initial audience feedback will impact the occupancy in evening and night shows. So, the film might score a bit above the predicted range, but more or less, it will stay between 6 and 8 crores.

