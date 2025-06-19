The Navi Bhangu starrer Punjabi romantic-action flick, Dakuaan Da Munda 3 has been setting the cash registers on fire. With each passing day, the film is garnering important milestones. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 6th day.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 6th day, the movie earned 54 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 43% since the movie amassed 96 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 6.04 crore. Including the taxes, the gross collection amounts to 7.12 crore.

The film has been one of the most successful offerings from the Punjwood industry. It is now slowly and steadily posing to be a big threat for Ammy Virk’s Saunkan Saunkanay 2 which enjoys the position of the highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It will be interesting to see whether it will topple the same to achieve this huge milestone.

Box Office Day-Wise Breakdown Of Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (Day 6)

Day 1: 1.1 crore

Day 2: 1.15 crore

Day 3: 1.46 crore

Day 4: 83 lakhs

Day 5: 96 lakhs

Day 6: 54 lakhs

Total: 6.04 crore

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Becomes The Third Highest Grossing Punjabi Film Of 2025

The Navi Bhangu starrer has now achieved a stellar milestone on its 6th day. It has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Gurpreet Ghuggi starrer Guru Nanak Jahaz by 9 lakhs to become the third highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Guru Nanak Jahaz was around 5.95 crores. Now, the film is eyeing the lifetime of Gippy Grewal’s Akaal to become the second highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

