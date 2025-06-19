Sitaare Zameen Par marks Aamir Khan‘s return after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, so naturally, all eyes are set on how the film performs at the Indian box office. Unlike previous Aamir films, this one is a bit different and entirely word-of-mouth dependent, and not a front-loaded film. So, a lot will depend on how the initial audience feedback turns out. Till then, let’s find out how it is faring in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office!

Directed by RS Prasanna, the Bollywood comedy-drama will be released in theatres tomorrow. It also features Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan, and others in key roles. Going against the trend of commercial potboilers and action extravaganzas, Mr Perfectionist has come up with a light-hearted entertainer that is a breath of fresh air.

Sitaare Zameen Par day 1 box office advance booking update

Coming to the advance booking update, Sitaare Zameen Par has finally crossed the 1 crore mark, and as of 10 am IST, it has sold tickets worth 1.07 crore gross. Regarding ticket count, the film has sold over 41,000 tickets (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. From here, it will soon cross the mini milestone of 50,000 tickets.

Needs to beat Sky Force to enter Bollywood’s top 5 pre-sales in 2025

Sitaare Zameen Par has today’s entire day to pick up the momentum, and it must try to reach 3 crore gross collection in day 1 pre-sales. To enter Bollywood’s top 5 advance bookings of 2025, it must surpass Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (3.82 crore gross), which is currently holding the 5th spot on the list. Let’s see if it happens or not.

Check out Bollywood’s top 5 advance bookings of 2025 (gross collection):

Chhaava – 13.85 crores Sikandar – 10.09 crores Housefull 5 – 8.02 crores Raid 2 – 6.52 crores Sky Force – 3.82 crores

More about the film

Sitaare Zameen Par is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and distributed by PVR Inox Pictures. The veteran trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music. It will be released on June 20 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

