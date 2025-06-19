Aamir Khan film is coming to theatres and one would expect the response to be earth-shattering. Unfortunately, that’s not the case as Sitaare Zameen Par will majorly rely on the initial word-of-mouth. As far as the pre-box office battle is concerned, the sports comedy-drama is lagging way behind War 2, but there are chances it could beat Housefull 5. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Sitaare Zameen Par BookMyShow interests (1 day to go)

This isn’t a mass entertainer that would easily grab eyeballs. Aamir Khan is coming up with a film that revolves around people with disabilities. We’ve previously seen Taare Zameen Par grow by leaps and bounds after release. Hopefully, same will be the case with Genelia D’Souza co-starrer.

As per the live data, Sitaare Zameen Par has clocked 87.1K interests on BookMyShow. It witnessed only 4% growth compared to 83.2K interests yesterday. These are the last crucial hours, and it should have ideally witnessed a bigger boost. But that’s unfortunately not the case!

Sitaare Zameen Par vs Housefull 5 Pre-Box Office Battle

Housefull 5 had registered 100K+ interests on BookMyShow before its big release on June 6, 2025. In order to achieve that feat, Aamir Khan starrer still needs around 15% growth. Hopefully, that will happen in these last 24 hours!

War 2 is out of reach!

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR led War 2 is months away from its big release but the pre-release buzz is extraordinary. Around 146.8K viewers have already showcased their interest in Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial in BMS. Crossing that feat will be impossible for Sitaare Zameen Par, considering the minimal growth in the last 24 hours.

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is reportedly the official adaptation of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. Genelia D’Souza stars as the leading lady.

It is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 20, 2025.

