Last Friday, two noteworthy Mollywood releases arrived in theatres: Eko and Vilaayath Budha. Shockingly, the latter one, despite featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has turned out to be a major failure at the Indian box office. On the other hand, the Sandeep Pradeep starrer has emerged victorious and continues to put on an impressive show. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

Eko shines bright at the Indian box office!

Eko clashed with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film last Friday (November 21). Released amid minimal expectations, it opened at 80 lakh. Due to highly positive reviews and favorable word of mouth, it witnessed a surge over the weekend and posted a solid total of 5.7 crores in the first 3 days.

On the first Monday, day 4, Eko raked in an impressive 1.7 crores, earning 112.5% more than the opening day. On day 5, it earned 1.6 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 9 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it stands at 10.62 crores. It’s already a winning score, considering the film was made on a low budget.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 80 lakh

Day 2 – 1.85 crores

Day 3 – 3.05 crores

Day 4 – 1.7 crores

Day 5 – 1.6 crores

Total – 9 crores

Vilaayath Budha is a disaster!

Vilaayath Budha had low pre-release buzz, but considering the face value of Prithviraj Sukumaran, it was expected to earn at least a decent sum. However, it saw a low start of 1.7 crores and never made a turnaround due to average reviews and word of mouth.

After a poor weekend of 2.85 crores, the film crashed on Monday, day 4, and earned only 35 lakh. On day 5, it earned 37 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 4.17 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 4.92 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.7 crores

Day 2 – 1 crores

Day 3 – 75 lakh

Day 4 – 35 lakh

Day 5 – 37 lakh

Total – 4.17 crores

If we compare, Eko is dominating over Vilaayath Budha by 115.82% or 116% more collection, thus becoming a clear winner of the clash.

