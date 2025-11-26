Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is just two days away from hitting the big screens. Following the trailer’s release, the film garnered attention for the right reasons and built momentum. The intense love story looks intriguing and has generated decent buzz on the ground. And this buzz is getting rightly translated to day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The duo of director Aanand L Rai and Dhanush is back after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, and even their upcoming outing promises a unique romantic tale. Considering the genre, the film isn’t front-loaded and relies on the word of mouth of the audience. However, some momentum is required through pre-sales, and the upcoming romantic drama is moving in the right direction.

Tere Ishk Mein enjoys a decent pace in day 1 advance booking

The impact of a good trailer is evident in the opening-day advance booking, as Tere Ishk Mein has sold almost 47,000 tickets (including Hindi and Tamil) at the Indian box office as of 11:00 a.m. IST. Since it’s originally a Hindi film, pre-sales are dominated by the Hindi version, selling around 46,500 tickets. The Tamil version has sold close to 500 tickets so far.

With a sale of almost 47,000 tickets, the film has crossed its first milestone of 1 crore in collection by earning 1.15 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). It’s a decent pace for a romantic drama and a non-holiday release. With still two more days to go, the film aims to reach a final collection of 3-3.5 crore gross through day 1 pre-sales.

Regarding the show count, Tere Ishk Mein has been allotted around 5,200 shows in India so far. The final count might reach 10,000 shows or even exceed that, as there are no major releases this Friday.

More about the film

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is scheduled to release on November 28 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is backed by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Colour Yellow and T-Series. The music is composed by AR Rahman.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America Box Office Day 4: Scores 3rd Biggest Monday For A Live-Action Musical, But Can’t Beat Its Predecessor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News