Singham Again will be a really special movie because of all the additions to the cop universe. Deepika Padukone, aka Lady Singham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff will join Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and team! There have been rumors that the film was set to arrive on Independence Day but has now been pushed to Diwali 2024. Scroll below as director Rohit Shetty breaks his silence.

Singham Again is the sequel to Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns (2014). It is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also slated for a release on Diwali 2024. But it looks like the director will not try to avert the clash.

In an interview with Times of India, Rohit Shetty broke the silence on the rumors around Singham Again’s release and clarified, “We announced that we are coming on Diwali, and we are coming then.”

This means Singham Again is confirmed to be released on November 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty has been busy with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. This season will be exciting with the addition of TV celebrities like Sumona Chakravarty, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarty, Shilpa Shinde, and Krishna Shroff.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be a tough competitor

Kartik Aaryan took over the responsibility of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and delivered success at the box office. He is now returning with the third part alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, will also be released on November 1, 2024.

It will be interesting to see whether Ajay Devgn and his team or Kartik Aaryan with his gang will be leading this big festive clash!

