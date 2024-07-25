Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma led Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a super hit affair at the box office. Released in 2012, the romantic drama was also special because it was the last directorial of Yash Chopra before his death. Over a decade later, Javed Akhtar has taken a dig at the bizarre feminist approach in the film. Scroll below for all the details!

JTHJ was highly appreciated because of Yash Chopra’s direction, along with impressive performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma. Songs like Ishq Shava, Heer, Jiya Re, and Saans turned chartbusters shortly after their release. The massive box office collections made it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2012, with lifetime earnings of 120.65 crores.

Javed Akhtar slams Jab Tak Hai Jaan

During his appearance on Be A Man, Yaar!, Javed Akhtar opened up about the portrayal of women in Indian cinema. He shared, “Ek picture thi Yash Chopra saab ki, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Usme ek dialogue he from one of the heroines, ‘Mein duniya mein jitni nationalities hein, har nationality ke ek admi ke ladke ke saath sone ke baad shaadi karungi!’ Arre bhai tu itni mehnat kyu karegi? Tu empowered hain? Tu modern hain? Tu cool hain? Tu forward thinking hain? Maan jaate hei na… itni mehnat karne ki zaroorat nahi hain tumko! Bahoot nationalities hain duniya mein us chakkar mein mat paro.”

(There was a Yash Chopra film named Jab Tak Hai Jaan, in which there is a dialogue where one of the heroines says that I will marry you after I sleep with one man from all the nationalities. But why would you do so much hard work? Are you empowered and modern and cool? We agree so you let go of that hard work. There are a lot of nationalities).

Akhtar feels empowerment is exaggerated in Indian cinema!

Javed Akhtar did not stop there! He questioned the dialogue in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma’s film and asked where it came from! He claimed Indian cinema does not have an idea of an “empowered girl,” so they fake it. Same was the case with this Yash Chopra film, where he felt “empowerment was exaggerated.”

We wonder what Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and Shah Rukh Khan have to say about Javed’s remarks.

