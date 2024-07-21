Kapil Sharma ventured into the OTT space with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix in 2024. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and many old cast members returned to the comedy show. But Sumona Chakravarty marked her exit from the new show. Was she upset with the host or fired? Here’s a fact check.

For a while now, Sumona’s absence has left viewers speculating. Fans would know she had been associated with Kapil’s family show since Comedy Nights With Kapil (2013). She was also an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show (2016-2023). But there’s no bad blood here, contrary to all the rumors.

Sumona Chakravarty will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She was shooting with Rohit Shetty and the other contestants in Romania but is finally back in India now. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress has finally broken the silence on her absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Sumona Chakravarty told News18, “I have said this time and again, I was part of a show which ended in July last year and it’s not like you exited or I resigned or I got fired, the show ended in July and after that, we all went ahead. We took up our individual projects after that. I’m doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. He (Kapil Sharma) did another show. It’s just that there is no bad blood at all. Why would I be upset (with Kapil)? He and I worked before and I went to Romania”

The actress was upset about the wild rumors, claiming she was upset with Kapil Sharma and “exited” the show, which she had never been a part of in the first place. But Sumona chooses to let go of the negativity, which would impact her 20 years ago when she began her career!

Netflix renewed the Great Indian Kapil Show for a second season. On the other hand, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premieres on Colors TV on July 27, 2024.

