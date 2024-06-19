Sumona Chakravarti became a household name because of The Kapil Sharma Show. Unfortunately, the actress did not continue her association with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. She is currently talking about the downside of being an actor, as she faced rejection while seeking a home loan. Scroll below for all the details!

Unlike corporate employees, actors do not get a fixed salary. There are some months they earn more than they would annually and times when they’re jobless at home. With such huge risks, banks usually avoid providing financial help to such professionals.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sumona Chakravarti recalled buying her first home in Mumbai. She shared, “I bought my first house when I was 26. It is a simple small apartment in Mumbai, and everyone knows the real estate here is crazy. Actors don’t have an office-structured salary slip or a fixed payment monthly. I still remember how the bank guys were reluctant to give me a loan because I had no fixed monthly salary. Somebody with a monthly salary of Rs 20000 is a safer bet for a bank, than an actor, since it’s a high risk.”

Sumona Chakravarti added that things get difficult in situations like the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, she was able to pay off her home loan, which she feels is her “biggest achievement.”

During the conversation, Sumona also revealed that she is often asked when she is getting married. The 35-year-old actress responds, “I often get asked when I am settling down in life, that is what I think is called being settled where you can fulfill the criteria of roti, kapda, makaan. Rest all will come and go.”

On the professional front, Sumona Chakravarti will be soon seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

