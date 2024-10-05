'Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass': A Compelling Film by Prradip Khairwar Advocating Girls Right to Education

Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass promises to leave a lasting impact with its compelling story and profound message, resonating across generations and communities.

A Journey Rooted in Passion

Born and raised in Mumbai, Prradip Khairwar’s fascination with cinema began in Goregaon Film City, where his mother worked. Frequent visits there piqued his interest in the film industry, and his passion was further fuelled by Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya, a realistic portrayal of Mumbai that left a lasting impression on him.

Prradip began his career under the guidance of filmmaker Vishram Sawant, gaining valuable experience before collaborating with his idol, Ram Gopal Varma, for over a decade. He worked on several successful projects, including Sarkar 3, Rakht Charitra, Killing Veerappan, Officer, and Risk. Venturing out on his own, he directed acclaimed advertisements and music videos, gradually laying the foundation for his first feature film.

The Inspiration Behind ‘Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass’

The inspiration for Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass came during Prradip’s interactions with Padma Shri Anand Kumar, renowned for his Super 30 program that provides educational opportunities to underprivileged students. Anand Kumar highlighted how many girls in smaller towns across India still struggle to complete their 10th-grade education due to societal challenges. This resonated deeply with Prradip, sparking the idea to tell a story that emphasizes the importance of education for girls.

Collaborating with writer Navnitesh Singh , Prradip developed a script that delves into the barriers preventing girls from attaining their right to education. Prradip Khairwar along with music director Sanjeev Anand Jha requested to Support from Anand Kumar, the film reflects the challenges and aspirations of countless young girls in India, striving for empowerment through education.

Casting the Characters of ‘Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass’

The casting process for Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass was meticulous, with Prradip determined to find actors who could bring authenticity to the roles. Kashika Kapoor, whom Prradip met while shooting an advertisement, was cast in the lead role of Geeta, a young girl determined to pursue her education against all odds. Kashika’s fresh appeal and relatable persona made her the perfect choice for the character.

Anuj Saini was cast as Kundan, a character whose sincerity and simplicity are integral to the narrative. Prradip also brought in talented actors like Atul Srivastava as Vidyadhar (Geeta’s father), Alka Amin as Malti, Pranay Dixit as Bunty, Vinod Suryavanshi as Charna, and Swapnil Raut as Lakhan to complete the film’s strong ensemble cast.

A Powerful Message for the Audience

Director Prradip Khairwar emphasizes that Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass is a family-oriented film meant for audiences of all ages. “The film is captivating and binding, focusing on the importance of women’s education and empowerment,” says Prradip. “Geeta’s character will resonate with every Indian family, and I am confident that audiences will connect with the film’s message and find it both meaningful and enjoyable.”

With Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass, Prradip Khairwar aims to contribute to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema significantly. His dedication to addressing social issues is evident in every frame of this film, and audiences can expect an emotional and inspiring experience as they witness Geeta’s journey towards empowerment and self-reliance.

