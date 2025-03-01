Daniel Radcliffe became a global superstar through his portrayal of Harry Potter, a role he played for a decade across eight films. After the franchise ended in 2011, Radcliffe deliberately distanced himself from mainstream blockbusters, choosing to take on diverse and unconventional roles. He has since performed in films like Swiss Army Man (2016), where he played a talking corpse, Guns Akimbo (2019), an action-comedy, and The Lost City (2022), where he played the antagonist.

Despite staying away from major franchises, rumors of Radcliffe joining the superhero genre have persisted. In the past, fans speculated about him playing Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, which ultimately did not materialize. Now, fresh speculation has linked him to the DC Universe (DCU), specifically in the upcoming Clayface movie. With speculation growing, DC Studios co-head James Gunn has officially addressed whether Radcliffe is being considered for the role.

James Gunn Shuts Down Daniel Radcliffe’s DCU Casting Rumors

Talk of Daniel Radcliffe joining the DCU escalated when reports suggested he was in contention for the role of Clayface in Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Batman villain movie. Given Radcliffe’s fanfare and a desire of fans to have him back in the limelight, many believed he would be a perfect fit for Clayface. However, James Gunn has now provided a definitive response to these rumors.

During an interaction on Threads, a fan directly asked Gunn whether Radcliffe had been cast in the film. Gunn replied bluntly, stating that casting had not even begun for the Clayface movie and that the studio had never approached Radcliffe. However, he did acknowledge Radcliffe’s talent, calling him a “great” actor.

This clarification puts to rest speculation about Radcliffe’s immediate involvement in the DCU. While the actor is not currently in talks for Clayface, it does not necessarily mean he will never be part of the DCU. Gunn has previously mentioned that the new DCU is still in its early phases, and casting decisions for many upcoming projects remain wide open.

Even if he does not end up playing Clayface, there are several other potential roles Radcliffe could take on in the DCU. His ability to balance dark, psychological depth with humor makes him a strong candidate for characters like The Riddler, Scarecrow, or even an Elseworlds version of Joker. Given that Gunn is incorporating multiversal elements into the DCU, Radcliffe could also be brought in for an alternate reality or one-off project.

