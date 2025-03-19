As a director, Dhanush’s Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam marks his third film, venturing into an entirely new territory, a Gen Z romantic comedy. This is uncharted ground for him, especially as a Gen X writer-director, creating an inherent generational gap. If you missed the film in theatres, it’s now heading to OTT. Find out where and when you can watch it in this article.

Plot

The protagonist, a chef, is struggling with heartbreak after a breakup. To help him move on, his parents arrange a marriage for him. However, his potential partner encourages him to attend his ex-girlfriend’s wedding to find closure. Will he finally get over his past love? Will he go through with the arranged marriage? Or will he and his ex rekindle their romance and elope? Watch the film to find out.

Cast and Crew

As mentioned earlier, Neek is written and directed by Dhanush and features, Pavish Narayan, Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, Ramya Ranganathan, and R. Sarathkumar. The film’s music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Leon Britto, production design by Jacki, and editing by Prasanna G.K. Produced by Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri Raja, Neek is made under the banners of Raja Kasthoori (RK) Productions and Wunderbar Films.

Box Office Performance

Neek was a major box office failure, with reports available only up to its 14th day in theaters. In those two weeks, it earned just ₹7.43 crores against a budget of INR 25 crores. Despite a decent opening day collection of INR 1.15 crores, the film couldn’t sustain momentum due to mixed audience reactions, ultimately leading to its downfall.

OTT Release Date and Platform

Neek is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 21, 2025. The announcement was made by Dhanush himself on X (formerly Twitter).

