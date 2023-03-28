Spotify is one of the biggest music streaming platforms in India right now. From different playlists to multiple languages, the app offers everything. That is why it boasts a count of 456 million active users in India. But it seems the app has hit a roadblock as it recently had to remove hundreds of Bollywood songs due to licensing rights issues with Zee. Scroll on to learn more.

Spotify launched in India in February 2022 and gained 1 million users in the first week itself. The platform has over 100 million tracks, and listeners can access over 5 million podcasts for free. It has lost several hit Bollywood albums, including Udta Punjab, Kedarnath, Bajrao Mastani, Kalank and Baar Baar Dekho. The news has already created an outrage online, and netizens cannot keep calm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Deccan Herald reported that Spotify had to remove some of the most popular Indian tracks because it could not come to an agreement with Zee Music. Their old licensing contract has expired, and they are unable to come to common terms for a new deal. While talking about it, a spokesperson for Spotify said, “Spotify and Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement. Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music and will continue our good faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon.”

The news was recently shared by an Instagram page called Thetechinformer.

Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tech Informer (@thetechinformer)

Obviously, netizens are not able to take this change lightly. They are expressing their outburst in the comments section in funny and sarcastic ways. Here’s what they’re saying –

One user said, “abhi Maine 1 year ka subscription leya hai😮” while another added, “Abe kal hi premium liya tha 😢”

Another took a nostalgic route and wrote, “We want songs.pk back”

Many users talked about their favourite sone and one said, “India’s most favorite morning song ‘namo namo’ also removed.”

A user wrote, “Sabse bada dokha tho”

We are certainly going to miss playing our favourite songs on Spotify now.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Answers If He Faced Any Criticism From Hardliner Muslims In A Viral Video, R Madhavan ‘Likes’ It: “I Have Learnt My Hinduism From Doing Ram Leelas…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News