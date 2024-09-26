The craze for Fawad Khan is not only restricted to Pakistan but spread worldwide. One witnessed the hype in India with films like Kapoor & Sons, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Khoobsurat, among others. The talented actor knocked it out of the park in 2022 with The Legend Of The Maula Jatt. But do you know how much he charged for the film? Scroll below as we decode the box office game!

The Legend Of The Maula Jatt is enjoying massive buzz in India due to its restricted release this Gandhi Jayanti. The action drama will be released in theatres in Punjab on October 2, 2024, and, depending on reception, might eventually be released in South India.

Fawad Khan salary for The Legend Of The Maula Jatt

As per multiple reports, Fawad Khan charged a whopping sum of 2 crore for his leading role in the Punjabi film. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the 2022 release opened to mixed reviews in Pakistan. Thanks to his undeniable star power, it became a historic success in Lollywood.

Budget + Box Office Collection

The Legend Of The Maula Jatt was made on a budget of INR 14 crores. This means Fawad Khan took home 14% of the total estimated cost. It went on to earn INR 42.40 crores in its lifetime, which is 202% higher than the budget.

At the worldwide box office, The Legend of Maula Jatt made history as the first Punjabi film to cross the 100 crore mark. It grossed a whopping 116.63 crores gross globally and is the highest-grossing Punjabi film. On the second spot is Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa led Jatt & Juliet 3 with lifetime earnings of 107.51 crores gross.

To cross the 125 crore mark in the upcoming phase?

With its release in India, Fawad Khan starrer needs only around 8.50 crores to achieve the 125 crore mark. The anticipation is sky-high, but only time will tell if it manages to achieve that box office milestone!

More about The Legend of Maula Jatt

The supporting cast features Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Faris Shafi, and Mahira Khan. It is a soft reboot of the 1979 Lollywood film Maula Jatt. Ammara Hikmat and Asad Jamil Khan backed the Punjabi film under the production banner of Lashari Films and Encyclomedia.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office: Less Than 2 Crores Away From 160% Returns, All Set To Beat Profits Of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News