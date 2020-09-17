Karan Johar Follows YRF@50 Plan? To Announce Multiple Films Starring Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor & More!

Dharma production is one of Bollywood’s biggest production houses that churn out multiple big-budget projects year on year. The films smash box office numbers with their turnover. Currently, Karan Johar-led production company has nearly 6 projects under their belt.

The ace producer, as per previous reports, will be reuniting after Rohit Shetty’s directorial Simmba, which stars debutant Sara Ali Khan in the female lead. The audiences are eagerly waiting with bated breaths to see powerhouses of talents to collaborate once again. Meanwhile, Sohail Khan has now announced that the production company will soon announce a few more projects very soon just like YRF 50.

Here’s the tweet from Sohail Khan:

Just like #YRFProject50, @DharmaMovies are also planning to announce many big films very soon including @RanveerOfficial‘s next film with @karanjohar, @shahidkapoor‘s next with Shashank Khaitan and @Varun_dvn‘s next with Raj Mehta. #Dharma40 Wait for it !! — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) September 17, 2020

As said by Sohail Khan, Ranveer Singh will soon collaborate with Karan Johar in yet another movie, And if reports are anything to go by the ace producer had been thinking of making a period film and after observing Ranveer’s performance in the films.

Sohail Khan has also confirmed that Shahid Kapoor will now be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s next film Yoddha. Rumours suggest that Dishan Patani has been roped in opposite Shahid. A source said to Pinkvilla, “Disha Patani has been signed on for Shashank’s next. It’s titled Yoddha and will have Disha and Shahid romance each other on screen for the first time. In fact, the film is a big actioner being mounted on a lavish scale. Along with Shahid, Disha too will have an action-packed role in the movie, details of which has been tightly kept under wraps for now. The team was scouting for an actress who’s great with stunts and action sequences and they locked Disha very recently. An official announcement will be made soon.”

Sohail in his tweet also mentioned that Varun Dhawan will be next in Raj Mehta’s next film. As per reports, the actor will be paired opposite Kiara Advani in a fun film, which is touted to be a family entertainer. However, the concept is still under wraps.

