Sonam Kapoor Gives A Strong & Classy Reply To A US Blogger Who Said Her Husband Is 'Ugliest'

Sonam Kapoor has always been a target of social media trolls. And the actress has also made headlines for giving them back and making them taste their own medicine. So recently when Sonam received a long hate message from a US-based blogger on Insta, she gave her a classy reply.

The blogger named Stuti Shah sent Sonam Kapoor a personal message on Instagram in which she called her a ‘pure product of nepotism’. She even called her husband, Anand Ahuja the ‘ugliest’. Her message read as follows, “You will mostly not read this but shame on you. You talk fake sh*t about patriarchy and feminism. Women like you bring negativity to the society. You are nothing without your dad and I am glad the Indian community in India as well as all around the world is starting to realize and now ignoring so called “actresses” like you. You don’t even know how to act. Pure product of nepotism.”

She also added, “One more thing: you think your husband is hot? I think you should look at him once more coz he is the ugliest”

Giving her a strong yet classy reply, Sonam Kapoor shared the screenshot of her message on Instagram stories and wrote, “I hope you get followers through this post, as I know that’s what you wanted by my attention.”

She also added, “This girl is an influencer in America and is saying the most vile things to me. Is this how people’s minds really work? It’s awful and painful to hear things like this. to carry so much hate in their hearts must really damage them. another reason they post this stuff I know is for attention and unfortunately I’m tagging her because I think by giving her something she wants may make her kinder for the day to someone else.” Take a look at the screenshot of her story below:

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga & The Zoya Factor.

