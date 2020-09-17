Tumhari Sulu Music Composer Amartya Bobo Rahut Has Made His New Song ‘Shaam Simti’ For His Wife

New-age Bollywood composer Amartya Bobo Rahut has opened up on the pros and cons of making songs amid lockdown.

“I have been working with numerous directors and have primarily tried to imbibe their ideas and vision to my music. Pandemic has allowed me the time to work on my vision. It has helped me channelise my vision and helped me create a lot of content,” Amartya told IANS.

The 43-year-old composer has scored songs in films such as “Tumhari Sulu”, “Drive”, “Jai Mummy Di” and “Aurangzeb”, and has now come up with a new song, “Shaam simti”, which was shot in Goa after lockdown.

” ‘Shaam Simti’ is an expression of longing for a person who has long gone, but whose absence becomes more painful through every passing moment. I composed this song for my wife who I love very dearly, and one day when we were having a drink and chatting, we discussed how either of us would feel once one of us goes away with age, since we don’t have children. This song came from that feeling. So it’s completely honest and dedicated to her,” he said.

This in turn also dictated the song’s creative process. “That’s the reason I kept the arrangement of the music as simple as possible. The song has a single piano as accompaniment and nothing else. As for the video, a friend of mine who lives in Goa was nice enough to shoot during lockdown along with his wife,” he said.

